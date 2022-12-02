|
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Truist Securities toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
|
|16:02
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Truist Securitie..
|
ZM
|21/11
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase r..
|
ZM
|03/11
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS persiste à l..
|
ZM
|02/11
|Transcript : Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., Plains GP Holdings, L.P., Q3..
|
CI
|02/11
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et..
|
CI
|02/11
|Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) et Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq..
|
CI
|28/10
|PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : Détachement de d..
|
FA
|19/10
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Opinion positive..
|
ZM
|11/10
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS maintient sa..
|
ZM
|10/10
|Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce des distributions trimestrielles pour le tro..
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
59 789 M
-
57 977 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 003 M
-
973 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
8 895 M
-
8 626 M
|PER 2022
|9,68x
|Rendement 2022
|7,15%
|
|Capitalisation
|
8 673 M
8 673 M
8 410 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,29x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,28x
|Nbr Employés
|4 100
|Flottant
|58,8%
|
|Graphique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|12,42 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|15,06 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs