  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:43 02/12/2022
12.23 USD   +0.08%
16:02Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Truist Securities toujours positif
ZM
21/11Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase révise son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
03/11Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS persiste à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Truist Securities toujours positif

02/12/2022 | 16:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 59 789 M - 57 977 M
Résultat net 2022 1 003 M - 973 M
Dette nette 2022 8 895 M - 8 626 M
PER 2022 9,68x
Rendement 2022 7,15%
Capitalisation 8 673 M 8 673 M 8 410 M
VE / CA 2022 0,29x
VE / CA 2023 0,28x
Nbr Employés 4 100
Flottant 58,8%
Graphique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Durée : Période :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 12,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.32.98%8 673
ENBRIDGE INC.12.43%83 095
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.98%53 976
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.09%44 559
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.74%42 977
WILLIAMS COMPANIES34.10%42 276