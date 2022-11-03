Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:29 03/11/2022
12.49 USD   +3.27%
17:02Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS persiste à l'achat
ZM
02/11Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois terminés le 30 septembre 2022
CI
02/11Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) et Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NasdaqGS:PAA) ont acquis la participation restante de 15 % dans Cactus II Pipeline LLC de Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) pour 265 millions de dollars.
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS persiste à l'achat

03/11/2022 | 17:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
17:02Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS persiste à l..
ZM
02/11Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et..
CI
02/11Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) et Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq..
CI
28/10PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : Détachement de d..
FA
19/10Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Opinion positive..
ZM
11/10Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS maintient sa..
ZM
10/10Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce des distributions trimestrielles pour le tro..
CI
17/08Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : RBC Capital Mark..
ZM
16/08Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Barclays maintie..
ZM
15/08Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Stifel Nicolaus ..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 63 970 M - 64 853 M
Résultat net 2022 878 M - 890 M
Dette nette 2022 9 571 M - 9 703 M
PER 2022 10,8x
Rendement 2022 7,14%
Capitalisation 8 443 M 8 443 M 8 559 M
VE / CA 2022 0,28x
VE / CA 2023 0,24x
Nbr Employés 4 100
Flottant 58,8%
Graphique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Durée : Période :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 12,09 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 23,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.29.44%8 443
ENBRIDGE INC.7.33%78 723
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.93%53 954
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.60%44 782
WILLIAMS COMPANIES26.88%40 254
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.86%40 235