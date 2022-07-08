|
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS toujours à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
57 929 M
|Résultat net 2022
931 M
|Dette nette 2022
9 488 M
|PER 2022
|8,62x
|Rendement 2022
|8,68%
|Capitalisation
7 006 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,28x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,28x
|Nbr Employés
|4 100
|Flottant
|59,0%
|Graphique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,97 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|14,05 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|40,9%
