  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:18 08/07/2022
10.28 USD   +3.06%
24/06ACHAT D'INITIÉS : Plains All American Pipeline
MT
16/05PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre
ZM
12/05PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : Credit Suisse adopte une opinion positive
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS toujours à l'achat

08/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Données financières
CA 2022 57 929 M - 56 973 M
Résultat net 2022 931 M - 915 M
Dette nette 2022 9 488 M - 9 331 M
PER 2022 8,62x
Rendement 2022 8,68%
Capitalisation 7 006 M 7 006 M 6 890 M
VE / CA 2022 0,28x
VE / CA 2023 0,28x
Nbr Employés 4 100
Flottant 59,0%
Graphique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Durée : Période :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,97 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.2.68%7 006
ENBRIDGE INC.10.32%85 091
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.89%53 574
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.70%50 652
KINDER MORGAN, INC.6.49%38 298
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.13%37 978