Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Recommandations des analystes sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Données financières
|CA 2022
57 893 M
|Résultat net 2022
961 M
|Dette nette 2022
9 814 M
|PER 2022
|8,90x
|Rendement 2022
|8,00%
|Capitalisation
7 645 M
7 645 M
7 542 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,30x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,28x
|Nbr Employés
|4 100
|Flottant
|59,0%
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|10,88 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|14,12 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|29,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs