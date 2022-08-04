Connexion
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:51 04/08/2022
10.99 USD   +0.97%
17:01PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : UBS toujours à l'achat
ZM
03/08Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2022
CI
03/08PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (NASDAQGS : PAA) a acquis la participation restante de 50 % dans Advantage Pipeline, L.L.C. auprès de Trinity River DevCo LLC pour 42 millions de dollars.
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Reco analystes

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. : UBS toujours à l'achat

04/08/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Recommandations des analystes sur PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Données financières
CA 2022 57 893 M - 57 111 M
Résultat net 2022 961 M - 948 M
Dette nette 2022 9 814 M - 9 682 M
PER 2022 8,90x
Rendement 2022 8,00%
Capitalisation 7 645 M 7 645 M 7 542 M
VE / CA 2022 0,30x
VE / CA 2023 0,28x
Nbr Employés 4 100
Flottant 59,0%
Tendances analyse technique PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,88 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,12 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.16.49%7 645
ENBRIDGE INC.14.77%89 187
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.19.13%57 041
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.87%50 749
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.30%40 126
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.31%39 761