  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Planet Fitness, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PLNT   US72703H1014

PLANET FITNESS, INC.

(PLNT)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 24/10/2022
57.52 USD   -0.50%
14:01Planet Fitness, Inc. : Cowen maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12:01Planet Fitness, Inc. : Piper Sandler passe à l'achat
ZM
29/09Planet Fitness, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif
ZM
Planet Fitness, Inc. : Cowen maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

25/10/2022 | 14:01
Toute l'actualité sur PLANET FITNESS, INC.
14:01Planet Fitness, Inc. : Cowen maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
12:01Planet Fitness, Inc. : Piper Sandler passe à l'achat
ZM
29/09Planet Fitness, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif
ZM
26/09Les actions de Planet Fitness augmentent après la mise à niveau de Raymond James
MT
26/09Planet Fitness, Inc. : Raymond James relève sa recommandation à ach..
ZM
08/09Planet Fitness, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat
ZM
26/08Planet Fitness, Inc. annonce la démission de Shane McGuiness en tant que président des ..
CI
10/08Planet Fitness, Inc. : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
ZM
09/08Planet Fitness annonce une hausse de ses bénéfices et de son chiffre d'affaires au deux..
MT
09/08Earnings Flash (PLNT) PLANET FITNESS annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 224,4 millions de..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur PLANET FITNESS, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 912 M - 923 M
Résultat net 2022 99,1 M - 100 M
Dette nette 2022 1 482 M - 1 500 M
PER 2022 50,6x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 846 M 4 846 M 4 903 M
VE / CA 2022 6,94x
VE / CA 2023 5,95x
Nbr Employés 1 770
Flottant 90,7%
Graphique PLANET FITNESS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Planet Fitness, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Planet Fitness, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PLANET FITNESS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 57,52 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 90,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 57,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christopher J. Rondeau Chief Operating Officer
Dorvin D. Lively President
Thomas J. Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Spinelli Chairman
William Bode Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-36.50%4 846
BASIC-FIT N.V.-30.62%1 901
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-44.10%1 865
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.-3.38%1 720
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-30.09%1 062
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.67%806