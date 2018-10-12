Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Plastic Omnium SE    POM   FR0000124570

PLASTIC OMNIUM SE

(POM)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 03/09 15:01:25
20.74 EUR   +5.07%
Fonds positionnés sur PLASTIC OMNIUM SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Europe PNON-5.00%-7.00%0.89M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur PLASTIC OMNIUM SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-1.05%1.09%FranceActions
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...-1.16%0.72%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.21%0.08%-FranceActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...-1.15%0.02%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.40%0.02%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-0.47%0.01%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD0.08%0.01%-EuropeActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,74 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 16,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,96%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-20.72%3 397
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-5.03%4 581
LINAMAR CORPORATION-13.98%2 116
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.122.03%1 455
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG-8.35%543
UNIPRES CORPORATION-42.80%374
