    PNT   US7305411099

POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.

(PNT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 14/11/2022
5.720 USD   -37.42%
15:01POINT Biopharma Global Inc. : Berenberg Bank toujours positif
ZM
14/11Principales baisses à la mi-journée
MT
14/11POINT Biopharma Global affiche une perte plus importante au troisième trimestre, signe des accords de licence avec Lantheus ; les actions sont en baisse avant la cloche.
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. : Berenberg Bank toujours positif

15/11/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 32,5 M - 31,4 M
Résultat net 2022 -60,6 M - -58,6 M
Tréso. nette 2022 219 M - 211 M
PER 2022 -8,87x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 595 M 595 M 576 M
VE / CA 2022 11,6x
VE / CA 2023 15,4x
Nbr Employés 72
Flottant 84,5%
Tendances analyse technique POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 5,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 257%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Joe McCann Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Demers Chief Financial Officer
Allan C. Silber Executive Chairman
Neil E. Fleshner Chief Medical Officer & Director
Jessica Jensen Executive Vice President-Clinical Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.2.14%595
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.30%79 248
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.36%78 555
BIONTECH SE-37.79%38 973
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-26.50%35 829
GENMAB A/S15.82%27 621