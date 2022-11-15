|
POINT Biopharma Global Inc. : Berenberg Bank toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
32,5 M
31,4 M
|Résultat net 2022
-60,6 M
-58,6 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
219 M
211 M
|PER 2022
|-8,87x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
595 M
595 M
576 M
|VE / CA 2022
|11,6x
|VE / CA 2023
|15,4x
|Nbr Employés
|72
|Flottant
|84,5%
|Graphique POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|5,72 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|20,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|257%
