Action PII POLARIS INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Polaris Inc.

Actions

PII

US7310681025

Produits de récréation

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:05 23/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
86,47 USD -1,96 % Graphique intraday de Polaris Inc. -1,89 % -8,76 %
14:02 POLARIS INC. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
13:01 POLARIS INC. : Truist Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Polaris Inc.

POLARIS INC. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
POLARIS INC. : Truist Securities maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : Polaris Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 23, 2024
Polaris : Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 1er trimestre ; confirmation des perspectives pour 2024 ; les actions glissent avant la cloche MT
Polaris Inc. déclare ses résultats pour le premier trimestre terminé le 31 mars 2024 CI
Polaris Off Road rehausse la meilleure gamme de Ranger avec la gamme de Ranger pleine grandeur 2025 CI
Les actions japonaises glissent dans le rouge suite à des prises de bénéfices avant les données sur l'inflation américaine MT
L'unité de Polaris va signer un protocole d'accord de gestion hôtelière avec Star Asia Sogo Kaihatsu ; les actions bondissent de 3 %. MT
TXT e-solutions conclut un partenariat avec Azimut Direct AN
POLARIS INC. : BofA Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM
La Banque Nationale du Canada déclare que les valorisations des développeurs d'énergie renouvelable 'restent déprimées, sur-vendues'. MT
MISC et QatarEnergy signent des contrats d'affrètement à temps pour trois méthaniers MT
Patrick Industries nomme Andy Roeder au poste de directeur financier MT
Transcript : Polaris Inc. Presents at 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 09:15 AM
Polaris Inc. annonce sa gamme de motoneiges 2025, qui comprend de nouvelles technologies et de nouveaux modèles CI
La perte attribuable de Polaris au second semestre 2023 se réduit MT
La Banque Nationale prend connaissance des résultats du quatrième trimestre de Polaris Renewable Energy, en hausse de 3%. MT
Polaris met en place un plan d'actionnariat salarié MT
POLARIS INC. : UBS toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Polaris Renewable Energy déclare un dividende trimestriel MT
Polaris Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 15 mars 2024 CI
POLARIS INC. : BMO Capital est neutre sur le titre ZM
POLARIS INC. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM
Transcript : Polaris Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2024
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont mitigées avant la cloche mardi MT

Graphique Polaris Inc.

Graphique Polaris Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Polaris Inc. se consacre à la conception, à l'ingénierie, à la fabrication et à la commercialisation de véhicules de sports motorisés. La société conçoit et fabrique également des pièces, des vêtements et des accessoires (PG&A), ce qui inclut les accessoires et les vêtements du marché secondaire. La société exerce ses activités dans trois secteurs : Off Road, On Road et Marine. Le segment Off Road comprend les véhicules tout-terrain et les motoneiges. Le segment On Road conçoit et fabrique des motos, des moto-roadsters, des véhicules de transport léger et des véhicules de tourisme. La division Marine conçoit et fabrique des bateaux destinés à concurrencer les principaux segments de l'industrie de la navigation de plaisance, en particulier les pontons et les bateaux pontés. Sa gamme de produits comprend les véhicules tout-terrain RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION et GENERAL, les véhicules tout-terrain Sportsman, les véhicules tout-terrain militaires et commerciaux, les motoneiges, les motos moyennes et lourdes Indian Motorcycle, les moto-roadsters Slingshot, ainsi que les pontons et les bateaux pontés.
Secteur
Produits de récréation
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Polaris Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
86,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
101,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+16,84 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Produits récréatifs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
POLARIS INC. Action Polaris Inc.
-8,76 % 4,89 Md
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION Action Brunswick Corporation
-10,71 % 5,87 Md
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. Action THOR Industries, Inc.
-12,58 % 5,51 Md
BRP INC. Action BRP Inc.
+0,86 % 5,25 Md
YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Action YETI Holdings, Inc.
-29,95 % 3,09 Md
TRIGANO Action Trigano
-2,76 % 2,98 Md
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Action Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
+20,38 % 2,67 Md
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES, INC. Action Winnebago Industries, Inc.
-10,84 % 1,9 Md
FUSHENG PRECISION CO., LTD. Action FuSheng Precision Co., Ltd.
+23,00 % 1,03 Md
SMITH & WESSON BRANDS, INC. Action Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
+26,25 % 779 M
Produits récréatifs - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action PII
  4. Actualités Polaris Inc.
  5. Polaris Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation neutre