Polaris Inc. se consacre à la conception, à l'ingénierie, à la fabrication et à la commercialisation de véhicules de sports motorisés. La société conçoit et fabrique également des pièces, des vêtements et des accessoires (PG&A), ce qui inclut les accessoires et les vêtements du marché secondaire. La société exerce ses activités dans trois secteurs : Off Road, On Road et Marine. Le segment Off Road comprend les véhicules tout-terrain et les motoneiges. Le segment On Road conçoit et fabrique des motos, des moto-roadsters, des véhicules de transport léger et des véhicules de tourisme. La division Marine conçoit et fabrique des bateaux destinés à concurrencer les principaux segments de l'industrie de la navigation de plaisance, en particulier les pontons et les bateaux pontés. Sa gamme de produits comprend les véhicules tout-terrain RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION et GENERAL, les véhicules tout-terrain Sportsman, les véhicules tout-terrain militaires et commerciaux, les motoneiges, les motos moyennes et lourdes Indian Motorcycle, les moto-roadsters Slingshot, ainsi que les pontons et les bateaux pontés.

Secteur Produits de récréation