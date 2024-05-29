Pool Corporation est spécialisé dans la distribution en gros d'équipements et de fournitures pour piscines (kits de piscines emballés, produits d'irrigation, produits d'aménagement paysager, matériaux de construction, produits d'entretien, etc.) à destination des constructeurs de piscines, des détaillants spécialisés, des sociétés de réparation et d'entretien de piscines, etc. A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 410 centres de vente implantés aux Etats-Unis (367), au Canada (17), en France (7), en Europe (9), en Australie (6) et au Mexique (4). 89,7% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Produits de récréation