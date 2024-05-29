Action POOL POOL CORPORATION
Pool Corporation

Actions

POOL

US73278L1052

Produits de récréation

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
 22:00:00 28/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
357,6 USD -1,33 % Graphique intraday de Pool Corporation -3,63 % -10,30 %
12:16 POOL CORPORATION : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Dernières actualités sur Pool Corporation

POOL CORPORATION : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
POOL CORPORATION : Oppenheimer maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
POOL CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
POOL CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
POOL CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat ZM
Pool cherche à faire des acquisitions CI
Transcript : Pool Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2024
Pool Corporation met à jour ses prévisions de bénéfices pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 CI
Pool : BPA ajusté et chiffre d'affaires en baisse au 1er trimestre, en deçà des prévisions du consensus ; les résultats de 2024 sont conformes aux prévisions MT
Pool Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
POOL CORPORATION : BofA Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
POOL CORPORATION : Zacks Investment Research passe de neutre à vendeur ZM
POOL CORPORATION : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Pool Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
Pool Corporation : La qualité se paye cher Our Logo
Un initié de Pool a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 441 100 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Pool Corporation annonce le départ de Robert C. Sledd du conseil d'administration CI
Pool Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 28 mars 2024 CI
Les revenus récurrents de Pool stimulent la croissance alors que l'industrie bénéficie de vents contraires, selon Oppenheimer MT
POOL CORPORATION : Oppenheimer à l'achat ZM
Transcript : Pool Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
PoolCorp dépasse ses estimations de bénéfices pour le quatrième trimestre, les services d'entretien compensant la faiblesse des dépenses de consommation RE

Graphique Pool Corporation

Graphique Pool Corporation
Profil Société

Pool Corporation est spécialisé dans la distribution en gros d'équipements et de fournitures pour piscines (kits de piscines emballés, produits d'irrigation, produits d'aménagement paysager, matériaux de construction, produits d'entretien, etc.) à destination des constructeurs de piscines, des détaillants spécialisés, des sociétés de réparation et d'entretien de piscines, etc. A fin 2021, le groupe dispose de 410 centres de vente implantés aux Etats-Unis (367), au Canada (17), en France (7), en Europe (9), en Australie (6) et au Mexique (4). 89,7% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Produits de récréation
Agenda
10/06/2024 - Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Pool Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
357,6 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
389,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+8,91 %
Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Commerce de gros de produits de loisirs

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
POOL CORPORATION Action Pool Corporation
-10,30 % 13,71 Md
ONEWATER MARINE INC. Action OneWater Marine Inc.
-23,47 % 377 M
DENEB INVESTMENTS LIMITED Action Deneb Investments Limited
+1,32 % 55,22 M
Commerce de gros de produits de loisirs
