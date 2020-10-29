Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  PostNL N.V.    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
Fonds positionnés sur POSTNL N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Schroder ISF European Value I Acc EURNON-32.00%-15.00%3.61M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur POSTNL N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Dow Jones Eurozone Sustaina...-6.03%0.06%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique POSTNL N.V.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,18 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,89 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,86%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -13,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
POSTNL N.V.36.78%1 693
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.45.94%147 499
FEDEX CORPORATION81.48%72 058
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.64%58 050
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.117.48%16 272
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.20.84%15 807
