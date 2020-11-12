Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited    3813   BMG7208D1092

POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(3813)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 23/03
1.78 HKD   +4.71%
SynthèseGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited : Graphique analyse technique Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,39 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,49 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 108%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 59,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 20,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-3.26%1 171
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.6.87%111 922
KERING SA-3.13%89 824
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.13%89 322
ROSS STORES, INC.-4.99%44 654
HENNES & MAURITZ AB22.97%42 699
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ