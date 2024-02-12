Power Integrations, Inc. conçoit, développe et commercialise des circuits intégrés (CI) analogiques et à signaux mixtes ainsi que d'autres composants et circuits électroniques utilisés dans la conversion de puissance à haute tension. Les produits de la société sont utilisés dans les convertisseurs de puissance qui convertissent l'électricité d'une source haute tension au type de puissance requis pour une utilisation spécifique en aval. Les circuits intégrés de la société utilisés dans l'alimentation en courant alternatif (CA)-courant continu (CC) convertissent le CA haute tension d'une prise murale en CC basse tension requis par les appareils électroniques. La société propose une gamme de produits, tels que les familles TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch et Hiper. Elle propose également les familles CapZero et SenZero. La société propose une gamme de produits de commande de grille haute tension vendus sous les noms de famille de produits SCALE et SCALE-II. La famille de produits BridgeSwitch est une famille de circuits intégrés de commande de moteur destinés aux applications de moteurs à courant continu sans balais (BLDC) jusqu'à environ 400 watts.

Indices liés Russell 2000