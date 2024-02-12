Action POWI POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Power Integrations, Inc.

Actions

POWI

US7392761034

Semi-conducteurs

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 09/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
81,54 USD +4,15 % Graphique intraday de Power Integrations, Inc. +8,11 % -0,69 %
15:01 POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Northland Securities opte pour une recommandation de vente ZM
09/02 Les actions de Power Integrations augmentent après les résultats du quatrième trimestre et les prévisions MT

Dernières actualités sur Power Integrations, Inc.

Un initié de Power Integrations a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 421 700 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Power Integrations : baisse du BPA et du chiffre d'affaires au 4ème trimestre, prévisions pour le 1er trimestre MT
Transcript : Power Integrations, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2024
Power Integrations, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Power Integrations, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre 2024 CI
Power Integrations, Inc. présente le circuit intégré de commutation flyback hors ligne InnoSwitch5 CI
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Susquehanna persiste à l'achat ZM
Power Integrations lance des pilotes de grille pour modules MOSFET et IGBT de 62 mm dotés d'une protection rapide contre les courts-circuits CI
Un initié de Power Integrations a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 680 052 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Power Integrations a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 116 828 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Power Integrations, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-29-2023 10:15 AM
Un initié de Power Integrations a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 543 381 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Power Integrations a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 416 860 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Power Integrations a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 256 692 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Power Integrations : baisse du résultat net non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre ; perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour le 4ème trimestre ; chute des actions après les heures de bourse MT
Transcript : Power Integrations, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Power Integrations, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Power Integrations, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre 2023 CI
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Susquehanna à l'achat ZM
Power Integrations collabore avec SnapMagic sur une fonctionnalité de l'outil de conception MT
Power Integrations et SnapMagic collaborent pour faire progresser l'automatisation de la conception des alimentations électriques CI
Power Integrations lance de nouveaux circuits intégrés de commutation Flyback MT

Graphique Power Integrations, Inc.

Graphique Power Integrations, Inc.
Profil Société

Power Integrations, Inc. conçoit, développe et commercialise des circuits intégrés (CI) analogiques et à signaux mixtes ainsi que d'autres composants et circuits électroniques utilisés dans la conversion de puissance à haute tension. Les produits de la société sont utilisés dans les convertisseurs de puissance qui convertissent l'électricité d'une source haute tension au type de puissance requis pour une utilisation spécifique en aval. Les circuits intégrés de la société utilisés dans l'alimentation en courant alternatif (CA)-courant continu (CC) convertissent le CA haute tension d'une prise murale en CC basse tension requis par les appareils électroniques. La société propose une gamme de produits, tels que les familles TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch et Hiper. Elle propose également les familles CapZero et SenZero. La société propose une gamme de produits de commande de grille haute tension vendus sous les noms de famille de produits SCALE et SCALE-II. La famille de produits BridgeSwitch est une famille de circuits intégrés de commande de moteur destinés aux applications de moteurs à courant continu sans balais (BLDC) jusqu'à environ 400 watts.
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
14/02/2024 - Wolfe Research Semiconductor Conference
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Power Integrations, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
7
Dernier Cours de Cloture
81,54 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
86,2 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,71 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. Action Power Integrations, Inc.
-0,69 % 4 679 M $
NVIDIA CORPORATION Action NVIDIA Corporation
+45,66 % 1782 Mrd $
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+14,98 % 601 Mrd $
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Action Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+8,94 % 533 Mrd $
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. Action Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
+17,01 % 279 Mrd $
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-13,81 % 183 Mrd $
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+4,40 % 169 Mrd $
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Action Texas Instruments
-4,73 % 148 Mrd $
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Action Arm Holdings plc
+53,32 % 118 Mrd $
ANALOG DEVICES, INC. Action Analog Devices, Inc.
-1,78 % 96 699 M $
Semi-conducteurs - Autres
