Assemblée Générale
Mixte 2023
21 juin 2023
Agenda
- Composition of the Bureau and Quorum
- Fiscal Year 2022 Key Highlights
- Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Statements
- Poxel's CSR Strategy
- Report on Compensations
- Reports by Statutory Auditors
- Questions & Answers
- Vote on the Resolutions
Composition of the Bureau and Quorum
Thomas Kuhn,
CEO of Poxel
Composition of the Bureau and Quorum
- Bureau
- Président de l'Assemblée Générale :M. Thomas Kuhn
- Scrutateurs : Mme Sophie Bozec et M. Sébastien Bolze
- Secrétaire : M. Quentin Durand
- Quorum
