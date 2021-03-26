|
Poxel : RCA 2020 Signé
!
!" #
'()
%&
$!
!
%
$
"#
()*"!
%
'
&
!
%
$
"#"#
& '
'
'
(
'
%
!
"#
#
(
&'&'
%
$
-
)( # $(
!)
)
!
"#$%&'(
!
)
,, -
+
!
*)
!
!
!
)
)
*)
*
!
-
+ !
-
),/
)
-!
!
!)
.)
-)
"
*/
/
!
!
)
)
)
)
.)
))
-/
!
.)
)
0)/
)
!
-
) *
!
!!
/ ) ,.) -!+
+
"*
-!!
,3)
/
)
'
21
'(
1
4
-
)+ .)
,*)
!
/
!
)
!)
!
!)
-,!
3)
.)-/
,
!!
/
!
.)
-*+
)
!
*)
, .)
)
!
*)
+
/
*
!
!!
-!
!!
6
-5
)
!
%
$
#
"
!
&' (
$
#
!"
% &
%
!
%
&
'(
%
,+
*
%
)
./
-&
'(
1!
'
0
$
'
'
%
$
%%
&
/
#
!"
%
%%
#
&
&
'
!2
$
!
3
%
"
!
&
'
$
%
%
0 $
4
33"
'
'
!
5 '
%
%
&
6
!
(
'
(
*
"
)
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
Poxel SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:58:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur POXEL
|
|16:59
|POXEL : Rapport sur les comptes consolidés 2020 Signé
|
PU
|16:59
|POXEL : RCA 2020 Signé
|
PU
|25/03
|POXEL : met à disposition son Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2020
|
PU
|25/03
|BOURSE DE PARIS : Sommet de l'UE, technoblues et papier toilette
|
|25/03
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Total, Scor, Tikehau, UBS, AstraZeneca, Alcon, Siemens ..
|
|24/03
|POXEL : annonce ses résultats annuels 2020 et dresse un bilan de ses activités
|
BU
|08/03
|POXEL : Oddo ajuste son objectif de cours
|
CF
|24/02
|POXEL : résolution de l'arbitrage avec Merck Serono
|
CF
|24/02
|C'était Jerome Power
|
|24/02
|EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Accor, Worldline, BioMérieux, Suez, Synthomer, AstraZen..
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur POXEL
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
7,93 M
9,34 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-31,1 M
-36,7 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
10,0 M
11,8 M
-
|PER 2020
|-5,95x
|Rendement 2020
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
191 M
225 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|22,8x
|VE / CA 2021
|3,38x
|Nbr Employés
|51
|Flottant
|80,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique POXEL
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
15,50 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
6,68 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
214%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
132%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
49,7%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capitalisation (M$)
|POXEL
|5.03%
|231