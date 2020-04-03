Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Poxel    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur POXELETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.01%1.72%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Des signaux contradictoires
Graphique POXEL
Durée : Période :
Poxel : Graphique analyse technique Poxel | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 17,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,93 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 203%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 154%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 97,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
POXEL-43.20%234
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.11%82 370
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.35%70 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS67.69%66 256
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.61.52%36 304
GENMAB A/S56.13%24 172
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group