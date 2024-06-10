Action PPL PPL CORPORATION
PPL Corporation

Actions

PPL

US69351T1060

Services multiples aux collectivités

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:01 07/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
28,41 USD -1,01 % Graphique intraday de PPL Corporation -3,14 % +4,83 %
14:04 PPL CORPORATION : Argus conserve son opinion neutre ZM
28/05 PPL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat ZM
Dernières actualités sur PPL Corporation

PPL CORPORATION : Argus conserve son opinion neutre ZM
PPL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat ZM
PPL Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel sur les actions ordinaires, payable le 1er juillet 2024 CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent en fin d'après-midi vendredi MT
PPL prévoit de réaffirmer ses perspectives de bénéfices pour 2024 MT
PPL CORPORATION : Wolfe Research à l'achat ZM
PPL CORPORATION : Mizuho Securities à l'achat ZM
PPL CORPORATION : Wells Fargo Securities est neutre sur le titre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie déclinent en fin d'après-midi mercredi MT
Les revenus de transmission stimulent PPL Corp alors que l'entreprise signe des accords avec des centres de données RE
Transcript : PPL Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024
Les résultats du premier trimestre de PPL Corp. sont supérieurs aux prévisions grâce à la baisse des coûts d'exploitation RE
PPL augmente son bénéfice ajusté au 1er trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires diminue ; réitère sa prévision de bénéfice ajusté pour 2024 MT
PPL Corporation réaffirme ses prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
PPL Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
PPL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PPL CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM
L'unité PPL reçoit l'approbation pour les dépenses d'infrastructure de Rhode Island ; réaffirme les perspectives de BPA pour 2024 MT
PPL CORPORATION : Barclays est neutre ZM
PPL CORPORATION : Argus relève à l'achat ZM
PPL Corporation nomme Dave Bonenberger au poste de Senior Vice President et Chief Operating Officer ? Services publics CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent dans l'après-midi de vendredi MT
Transcript : PPL Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
Les bénéfices ajustés de PPL au 4ème trimestre augmentent, les revenus d'exploitation diminuent ; les prévisions de bénéfices pour 2024 sont émises, le dividende est revu à la hausse MT

Profil Société

PPL Corporation est une société holding organisée autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - production, transmission et distribution d'électricité au Kentucky (41,5% du CA) ; - transmission et distribution d'électricité en Pennsylvanie (36,2%) ; - transmission et distribution d'électricité et de gaz naturel en île de Rhodes (22,3%).
Secteur
Services multiples aux collectivités
Agenda
10/06/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour PPL Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
28,41 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
30,1 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,95 %
