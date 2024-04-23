Action PPL PPL CORPORATION
PPL Corporation

Actions

PPL

US69351T1060

Services multiples aux collectivités

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:01 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
27,37 USD +1,30 % Graphique intraday de PPL Corporation +3,56 % +1,00 %
13:07 PPL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
11/04 PPL CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur PPL Corporation

PPL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PPL CORPORATION : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier ZM
L'unité PPL reçoit l'approbation pour les dépenses d'infrastructure de Rhode Island ; réaffirme les perspectives de BPA pour 2024 MT
PPL CORPORATION : Barclays est neutre ZM
PPL CORPORATION : Argus relève à l'achat ZM
PPL Corporation nomme Dave Bonenberger au poste de Senior Vice President et Chief Operating Officer ? Services publics CI
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent dans l'après-midi de vendredi MT
Transcript : PPL Corporation, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
Les bénéfices ajustés de PPL au 4ème trimestre augmentent, les revenus d'exploitation diminuent ; les prévisions de bénéfices pour 2024 sont émises, le dividende est revu à la hausse MT
PPL Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
PPL Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
PPL Corporation augmente le dividende trimestriel de ses actions ordinaires, payable le 1er avril 2024 CI
PPL Corporation donne des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
PPL Corporation nomme Dean A. Del Vecchio au poste de directeur de la technologie et de l'innovation CI
PPL et ses partenaires de recherche sélectionnés pour une subvention de recherche de 72 millions de dollars par le Département de l'énergie des États-Unis MT
PPL CORPORATION : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie augmentent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Énergie MT
PPL va payer 115 millions de dollars pour résoudre les réclamations de Talen MT
Une filiale de PPL conclut un accord d'augmentation salariale de 3 % avec un syndicat MT
PPL CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley toujours à l'achat ZM
PPL Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel sur les actions ordinaires, payable le 2 janvier 2024 CI
Transcript : PPL Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
Les résultats ajustés de PPL au 3ème trimestre augmentent, le chiffre d'affaires baisse ; la fourchette de prévision du BPA non GAAP pour 2023 se réduit MT

Graphique PPL Corporation

Graphique PPL Corporation
Profil Société

PPL Corporation est une société holding organisée autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - production, transmission et distribution d'électricité au Kentucky (41,5% du CA) ; - transmission et distribution d'électricité en Pennsylvanie (36,2%) ; - transmission et distribution d'électricité et de gaz naturel en île de Rhodes (22,3%).
Secteur
Services multiples aux collectivités
Agenda
01/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour PPL Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
15
Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,37 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
29,39 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+7,37 %
Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PPL CORPORATION Action PPL Corporation
+1,00 % 20,19 Md
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Action Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-15,43 % 90,91 Md
ACWA POWER COMPANY Action ACWA POWER Company
+77,98 % 89,17 Md
E.D.F. Action E.D.F.
-.--% 51,55 Md
NATIONAL GRID PLC Action National Grid plc
-0,32 % 47,99 Md
SEMPRA Action Sempra
-4,82 % 45 Md
ENGIE Action ENGIE
+0,61 % 41,17 Md
EON SE Action EON SE
+2,84 % 34,68 Md
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Action Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+9,09 % 33,26 Md
UNIPER SE Action Uniper SE
-13,28 % 22,3 Md
Services multiples aux collectivités
