PPL Corporation est une société holding organisée autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - production, transmission et distribution d'électricité au Kentucky (41,5% du CA) ; - transmission et distribution d'électricité en Pennsylvanie (36,2%) ; - transmission et distribution d'électricité et de gaz naturel en île de Rhodes (22,3%).

Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités