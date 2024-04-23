PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Actions
PSK
CA7397211086
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
|
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|26,84 CAD
|-2,22 %
|-3,07 %
|+15,60 %
|19:00
|PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|16:01
|PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : National Bank Financial conserve son opinion neutre
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+15,52 %
|4,78 Md
|+8,66 %
|299 Md
|+11,67 %
|151 Md
|+41,69 %
|115 Md
|+20,64 %
|82,14 Md
|+11,47 %
|77,02 Md
|+22,25 %
|63,9 Md
|+12,70 %
|59,39 Md
|+8,71 %
|47,98 Md
|+31,35 %
|36,15 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action PSK
- Actualités PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat