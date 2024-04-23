Action PSK PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Actions

PSK

CA7397211086

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps Différé Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 19:25:11 23/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
26,84 CAD -2,22 % Graphique intraday de PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. -3,07 % +15,60 %
19:00 PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
16:01 PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : National Bank Financial conserve son opinion neutre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : National Bank Financial conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 23, 2024
PrairieSky se débarrasse d'un bénéfice et d'un chiffre d'affaires inférieurs à ceux du premier trimestre MT
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX:PSK) annonce un rachat d'actions. CI
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. autorise un plan de rachat. CI
RBC Capital Markets présente ses meilleures idées dans le secteur de l'exploration et de la production au Canada MT
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : BMO Capital favorable au dossier ZM
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le 15 avril 2024 CI
RBC Marchés des Capitaux note la hausse du dividende de PrairieSky Royalty MT
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : Stifel FirstEnergy reste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
PrairieSky Royalty : bénéfice du quatrième trimestre en légère hausse, dividende augmenté de 4%. MT
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Prairiesky Royalty Ltd. annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice terminé le 31 décembre 2023 CI
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. annonce une augmentation de son dividende annuel CI
Les contrats à terme du TSX indiquent un début de semaine mitigé, les yeux rivés sur les données de l'inflation américaine RE
La consolidation de l'industrie pétrolière est un thème clé en 2024, selon la Financière Banque Nationale MT
Gibson Energy nomme Craig V. Richardson à son conseil d'administration MT
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable en espèces le 15 janvier 2024 CI
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. nomme Glenn McNamara au conseil d'administration CI
RBC Capital Markets note les résultats mitigés de PrairieSky au troisième trimestre MT
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. : BMO Capital persiste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2023

Graphique PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Graphique PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. est une société de redevances basée au Canada. La société possède un portefeuille géologiquement et géographiquement diversifié de titres miniers en fief simple (terres en fief), d'intérêts de bailleur dans des baux émis pour certaines terres en fief (intérêts de bailleur), d'intérêts de redevances dérogatoires sur le pétrole brut et le gaz naturel, d'intérêts de redevances dérogatoires brutes, d'intérêts de bénéfices nets et de paiements de production sur des terres (intérêts GORR) et d'autres superficies couvrant l'Alberta, la Saskatchewan, la Colombie-Britannique et le Manitoba (les biens de redevance). La société s'efforce d'encourager les tiers à développer activement les biens de redevance, tout en recherchant stratégiquement d'autres actifs de redevance sur le pétrole et le gaz naturel qui offrent à la société un potentiel d'amélioration de la valeur à moyen et à long terme. Les activités de la société comprennent les redevances perçues sur le pétrole brut, les liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) et le gaz naturel produits sur les propriétés soumises à redevances.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
14:30 - Q1 2024 Présentation des résultats
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,45 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
28,98 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,57 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. Action PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
+15,52 % 4,78 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+8,66 % 299 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+11,67 % 151 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+41,69 % 115 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+20,64 % 82,14 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+11,47 % 77,02 Md
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+22,25 % 63,9 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+12,70 % 59,39 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+8,71 % 47,98 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+31,35 % 36,15 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action PSK
  4. Actualités PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
  5. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat