PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. est une société de redevances basée au Canada. La société possède un portefeuille géologiquement et géographiquement diversifié de titres miniers en fief simple (terres en fief), d'intérêts de bailleur dans des baux émis pour certaines terres en fief (intérêts de bailleur), d'intérêts de redevances dérogatoires sur le pétrole brut et le gaz naturel, d'intérêts de redevances dérogatoires brutes, d'intérêts de bénéfices nets et de paiements de production sur des terres (intérêts GORR) et d'autres superficies couvrant l'Alberta, la Saskatchewan, la Colombie-Britannique et le Manitoba (les biens de redevance). La société s'efforce d'encourager les tiers à développer activement les biens de redevance, tout en recherchant stratégiquement d'autres actifs de redevance sur le pétrole et le gaz naturel qui offrent à la société un potentiel d'amélioration de la valeur à moyen et à long terme. Les activités de la société comprennent les redevances perçues sur le pétrole brut, les liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) et le gaz naturel produits sur les propriétés soumises à redevances.