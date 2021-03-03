Predilife : THE AMERICAN EXCELLENCE MEDICAL CENTER IN DUBAI (UAE) OFFERS MAMMORISK(R), PREDICTIVE TEST OF BREAST CANCER

Connexion
PREDILIFE

PREDILIFE

(ALPRE)
03/03/2021 | 08:05
THE AMERICAN EXCELLENCE MEDICAL CENTER IN DUBAI (UAE) OFFERS MAMMORISK®, PREDICTIVE TEST OF BREAST CANCER

Paris, France, March 3rd, 8h-CET – PREDILIFE (Euronext Growth : ALPRE FR0010169920), specialist in innovative pathology risk prediction solutions for personalized medicine, announces the launch of Mammorisk® in Middle East.

Significant increase in breast cancer in the Middle East and North Africa

Breast cancer is the first cancer among women in the world, and the number of new cases is significantly increasing in Middle East and North Africa (1), where women display breast cancer at a younger age and with more advanced disease levels than in western countries (2).

The breast cancer predictive test MammoRisk® developed in collaboration with the Gustave Roussy Institute in Paris and the Breast Cancer Screening Consortium in United States, is a test integrating the main breast cancer risk factors. It allows doctors to assess in women over 40 the risk of developing breast cancer within 5 years and to offer women an adapted screening program.

In countries that do not yet have an established breast cancer screening strategy, the solutions developed by Predilife are an opportunity to implement an efficient personalized screening program.Indeed, current age-oriented mammography screening approach pays little attention to individual risks (3).

1.Ferlay J, Ervik M, Lam F, Colombet M, Mery L, Piñeros M, Znaor A, Soerjomataram I, Bray F. Cancer Today Lyon, France: International Agency for Research on Cancer; 2018.

2. GBD 2015 Eastern Mediterranean Region Cancer Collaborators: Burden of cancer in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, 2005-2015: Findings from the Global Burden of Disease 2015 Study. Int J Public Health 63:151-164, 2018

3.Mukama T, Kharazmi E, Xing X, Sundquist K, Sundquist J, Brenner H, Fallah M. Risk Adapted Starting Age of Screening for Relatives of Patients With Breast Cancer. JAMA Oncol 2019; 6: 68-74.

« Breast cancer is a disease whose incidence is increasing worldwide, causing many deaths. Improving its prevention is a major issue for women's health. We are happy to participate in the development of an early detection strategy in a country that is committed to building a world-class medical service by providing access to the latest innovations to the patients».

Stéphane Ragusa, PREDILIFE founder and CEO.

Contacts

Investor Relations

PREDILIFE

Stéphane Ragusa

Founder and CEO

 Pierre Verdet

Directeur Général Délégué

investisseurs@predilife.com

Press Relations

CAPVALUE

00 33 (0)1 80 81 50 00

info@capvalue.fr

American Excellence Medical Center

Dr Rashad HADDAD 

rashad@rashadhaddad.com

About THE AMERICAN EXCELLENCE MEDICAL AND DENTAL CENTER

Operating in Dubai, The American Excellence Medical and Dental Center is a renowned medical center, both for the expertise of pluridisciplinary team of doctors as for the highest quality of the cares it offers. Dr Rashad Haddad, member of the French College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has more than 25 years of international experience. In his department, he provides the most advance technologies and procedures to the women. In a concern for professional excellence and innovation, he now offers his patients the Mammorisk® solution.

More information : aemdc.com

About PREDILIFE

Founded in 2004, PREDILIFE offers innovative solutions enabling everyone to define their disease risk profile in order to best anticipate and reduce the risk of serious pathologies.
It uses artificial intelligence methods applied to medical, clinical, genetic and imaging data.

Today, PREDILIFE markets MammoRisk®, the first test for predicting breast cancer risk and will extend its technology to the main pathologies.

More information : www.predilife.com


