Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.    PBH

PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.

(PBH)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 14/04 22:10:00
43.81 USD   -0.52%
2020PRESTIGE CONSUMER  : gagne +10%, boosté par un broker
CF
2020PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE  : Jefferies passe à l'achat
CF
ETFs positionnés sur PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF - USD-3.79%1.53%Etats UnisActions - Santé
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-0.54%0.29%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD-0.01%0.25%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-3.15%0.08%Etats UnisActions



Graphique PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.
Durée : Période :
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,81 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,99%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PRESTIGE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE INC.26.30%2 196
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.33%419 864
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.95%285 584
PFIZER INC.0.43%207 285
NOVARTIS AG-4.61%195 170
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.56%193 467
