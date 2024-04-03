Action PRME PRIME MEDICINE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Prime Medicine, Inc.

Actions

PRME

US74168J1016

Recherche biotechnologique et médicale

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:19:40 03/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6,14 USD -2,85 % Graphique intraday de Prime Medicine, Inc. -10,50 % -31,72 %
16:03 PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
05/03 PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Guggenheim réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Prime Medicine, Inc.

PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Guggenheim réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Prime Medicine réduit sa perte nette pour 2023 MT
Prime Medicine, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Prime Medicine fixe le prix d'une offre élargie de 140 millions de dollars MT
Prime Medicine va recevoir une subvention de 15 millions de dollars pour le traitement de la mucoviscidose MT
Transcript : Prime Medicine, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2024, Jan-08-2024 02:15 PM
Prime Medicine nomme le directeur financier de Foghorn Therapeutics au poste de directeur financier MT
Prime Medicine, Inc. annonce des changements au sein de sa direction à compter du 17 janvier 2024 CI
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Morgan Stanley toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Prime Medicine, Inc. Presents at 14th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2023, Nov-16-2023 01:30 PM
Transcript : Prime Medicine, Inc. Presents at The Stifel 2023 Annual Healthcare Conference, Nov-14-2023 04:10 PM
Prime Medicine dépose une déclaration d'enregistrement mixte de 500 millions de dollars MT
Prime Medicine, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Prime Medicine réduit sa perte au troisième trimestre MT
Prime Medicine, Inc. Prime Medicine présente ses premières données d'édition chez des primates non humains, démontrant la capacité très efficace des éditeurs Prime à corriger avec précision la mutation Gsd1b responsable de la maladie. CI
Prime Medicine, Inc. présente les premières données de validation in vivo de Prime Editing démontrant la capacité de Prime Editors à traiter les maladies ophtalmologiques CI
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : JonesTrading Institutional Services favorable sur le dossier ZM
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Morgan Stanley n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
Prime Medicine, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
MaxCyte accorde à Prime Medicine les droits d'utilisation de la plateforme ExPERT MT
MaxCyte conclut un accord ; Barkby vend son atelier AN
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. : Guggenheim réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Prime Medicine et Cimeio Therapeutics lancent un partenariat de recherche pour améliorer le traitement des maladies génétiques MT

Graphique Prime Medicine, Inc.

Graphique Prime Medicine, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Prime Medicine, Inc. est une société de biotechnologie qui se consacre à la création et à la fourniture de thérapies d'édition de gènes aux patients. Elle déploie sa plateforme Prime Editing, une technologie d'édition de gènes, pour développer une nouvelle classe de thérapies génétiques différenciées et uniques. Elle s'emploie à développer les Prime Editors en tant que nouvelle classe de thérapies ayant un potentiel transformateur pour étendre l'application des médicaments génétiques de précision curatifs. Elle a constitué un portefeuille diversifié de programmes thérapeutiques expérimentaux organisés autour de domaines clés, à savoir l'hématologie et l'immunologie, le foie, les poumons, les yeux et le système neuromusculaire. Les programmes relevant de ses autres domaines d'intérêt sont à des stades plus précoces de développement préclinique et comprennent des programmes hépatiques, tels que la maladie de Wilson et la maladie de stockage du glycogène 1b ; des programmes pulmonaires, tels que la mucoviscidose ; des programmes oculaires, tels que la rétinite pigmentaire causée par des mutations de la rhodopsine, et des programmes neuromusculaires, tels que l'ataxie de Friedreich et la dystrophie myotonique de type 1.
Secteur
Recherche biotechnologique et médicale
Agenda
09/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Prime Medicine, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C-
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,32 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
15 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+137,34 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PRIME MEDICINE, INC. Action Prime Medicine, Inc.
-31,72 % 728 M
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED Action Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
+1,75 % 106 Md
ARGENX SE Action argenx SE
+7,45 % 23,11 Md
BIONTECH SE Action BioNTech SE
-13,56 % 21,76 Md
GENMAB A/S Action Genmab A/S
-5,94 % 19,62 Md
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. Action WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
-35,32 % 18,34 Md
BEIGENE, LTD. Action BeiGene, Ltd.
-16,19 % 16,01 Md
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Action Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
+5,78 % 13,71 Md
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Action Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
+32,04 % 11,92 Md
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION Action Legend Biotech Corporation
-7,21 % 10,27 Md
Médicaments bio-thérapeutiques
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Prime Medicine, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Prime Medicine, Inc.
  5. Prime Medicine, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat