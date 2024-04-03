Prime Medicine, Inc. est une société de biotechnologie qui se consacre à la création et à la fourniture de thérapies d'édition de gènes aux patients. Elle déploie sa plateforme Prime Editing, une technologie d'édition de gènes, pour développer une nouvelle classe de thérapies génétiques différenciées et uniques. Elle s'emploie à développer les Prime Editors en tant que nouvelle classe de thérapies ayant un potentiel transformateur pour étendre l'application des médicaments génétiques de précision curatifs. Elle a constitué un portefeuille diversifié de programmes thérapeutiques expérimentaux organisés autour de domaines clés, à savoir l'hématologie et l'immunologie, le foie, les poumons, les yeux et le système neuromusculaire. Les programmes relevant de ses autres domaines d'intérêt sont à des stades plus précoces de développement préclinique et comprennent des programmes hépatiques, tels que la maladie de Wilson et la maladie de stockage du glycogène 1b ; des programmes pulmonaires, tels que la mucoviscidose ; des programmes oculaires, tels que la rétinite pigmentaire causée par des mutations de la rhodopsine, et des programmes neuromusculaires, tels que l'ataxie de Friedreich et la dystrophie myotonique de type 1.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale