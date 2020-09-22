



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique PRO-DEX, INC. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 30,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,47 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut -1,54% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,54% Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,54% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PRO-DEX, INC. 73.62% 117 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 21.98% 189 199 MEDTRONIC PLC -7.62% 140 874 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -16.01% 67 221 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. -4.03% 42 002 HOYA CORPORATION 9.95% 41 128