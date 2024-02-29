Pro-Pac Packaging Limited
PPG
AU000000PPG6
Conteneurs et emballages hors papier
Temps Différé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 1 janv.
|0,21 AUD
|-19,23 %
|-25,00 %
|-26,32 %
|21/11
|Transcript : Pro-Pac Packaging Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|23/08
|Pro-Pac Packaging Limited annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice terminé le 30 juin 2023
Révisions de BNA
Bénéfices annuels - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-24,56 %
|23,8 M
|+9,21 %
|19,76 Md
|+5,94 %
|17,24 Md
|-7,99 %
|12,93 Md
|-18,43 %
|9,28 Md
|+17,30 %
|9,11 Md
|-6,68 %
|5,06 Md
|-2,78 %
|4,7 Md
|-7,06 %
|2,9 Md
|-3,17 %
|2,61 Md
- Transcript : Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024