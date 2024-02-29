Pro-Pac Packaging Limited est une société australienne qui fabrique et distribue des produits d'emballage flexibles et industriels spécialisés. Ses secteurs d'activité comprennent les emballages souples, les produits industriels et les produits non affectés. Le segment des emballages flexibles fabrique des matériaux d'emballage flexibles comprenant des produits tels que des films étirables et rétractables, des emballages d'ensilage agricole, des sacs pour produits frais, des films barrières et d'operculage, et des films de protection industrielle. Le segment de l'emballage industriel fournit et distribue des matériaux d'emballage industriel et des produits de consommation connexes. Il propose des cartons, des films souples, des produits alimentaires, des produits frais, des emballages industriels et de protection, ainsi que des produits de nettoyage et d'entretien. Elle dispose d'un réseau de distribution et de fabrication diversifié dans toute l'Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande. Elle fournit des solutions d'emballage sur mesure à un groupe de clients de premier ordre et de PME dans les secteurs de l'industrie, de l'alimentation et des boissons, de l'agriculture, de la santé et de la fabrication.

Secteur Conteneurs et emballages hors papier