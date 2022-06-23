|
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation : B. Riley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
61,6 M
-
58,2 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-81,9 M
-
-77,3 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
193 M
-
182 M
|PER 2022
|-18,5x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 509 M
1 509 M
1 425 M
|VE / CA 2022
|21,4x
|VE / CA 2023
|12,6x
|Nbr Employés
|234
|Flottant
|96,3%
|
|Graphique PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|34,17 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|45,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|32,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs