|
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
63,7 M
-
62,3 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-81,1 M
-
-79,3 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
193 M
-
188 M
|PER 2022
|-20,9x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 695 M
1 695 M
1 657 M
|VE / CA 2022
|23,6x
|VE / CA 2023
|14,0x
|Nbr Employés
|234
|Flottant
|96,3%
|
|Graphique PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|38,37 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|45,60 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs