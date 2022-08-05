Connexion
    PRCT   US74276L1052

PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION

(PRCT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:28 05/08/2022
41.75 USD   +8.80%
21:01PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
04/08Earnings Flash (PRCT) PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 16,7 millions de dollars pour le deuxième trimestre.
MT
15/07Les actions de PROCEPT BioRobotics bondissent après que KeyBanc a commencé à les couvrir à un niveau supérieur à celui de l'équilibre.
MT
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion neutre

05/08/2022 | 21:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2022 63,7 M - 62,3 M
Résultat net 2022 -81,1 M - -79,3 M
Tréso. nette 2022 193 M - 188 M
PER 2022 -20,9x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 695 M 1 695 M 1 657 M
VE / CA 2022 23,6x
VE / CA 2023 14,0x
Nbr Employés 234
Flottant 96,3%
Graphique PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation : Graphique analyse technique PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 38,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 45,60 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Reza Zadno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Waters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederic H. Moll Chairman
Barry Templin Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Thomas J. Yorkey Senior VP-Research & Development
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION53.42%1 695
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.04%192 144
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.90%123 849
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.74%71 982
HOYA CORPORATION-18.44%37 761
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.05%36 371