Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Prodways Group    PWG   FR0012613610

PRODWAYS GROUP

(PWG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 05/11 16:58:39
1.595 EUR   +0.63%
28/10PRODWAYS : Chiffre d'affaires du 3ème trimestre 2020
PU
28/10PRODWAYS GROUP : Chiffre d’affaires du 3ème trimestre 2020
AN
28/10PRODWAYS GROUP : Chiffre d'affaires 3è trimestre
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Soubresauts cliniques
Graphique PRODWAYS GROUP
Durée : Période :
Prodways Group : Graphique analyse technique Prodways Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,88 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,59 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 10,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PRODWAYS GROUP-41.08%95
NORDSON CORPORATION23.01%11 625
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.198.55%8 703
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED13.35%4 458
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.126.60%4 147
MAREL HF.16.78%3 815
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group