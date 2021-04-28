Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. PROG Holdings, Inc.
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    PRG

PROG HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRG)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/04 21:24:39
49.015 USD   +4.51%
2020PROG HOLDINGS, INC. : Spin off
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PROG HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD4.06%0.16%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD5.76%0.12%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD1.72%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PROG HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
PROG Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique PROG Holdings, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 46,90 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 70,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 21,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PROG HOLDINGS, INC.-19.32%3 176
BEST BUY CO., INC.17.27%29 593
JB HI-FI LIMITED-6.19%4 243
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED41.94%3 826
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION17.75%2 923
DIXONS CARPHONE PLC35.84%2 532
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ