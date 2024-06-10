Progressive Corporation est un groupe d'assurance organisé autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - assurance automobile pour particuliers (77,9% des primes émises nettes). Les primes émises nettes par réseau de distribution se répartissent entre Internet et téléphone (52,3%) et agences (47,7%) ; - assurance voitures et camions d'entreprises (17,3%) ; - assurance immobilier (4,8%). La totalité des primes émises nettes sont réalisés aux Etats-Unis.

Indices liés S&P 500