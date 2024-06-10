Progressive Corporation
Actions
PGR
US7433151039
Compagnies d'assurance immobilière
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|209,6 USD
|-1,40 %
|+0,13 %
|+31,62 %
|17:02
|PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley
|ZM
|13:03
|PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
|ZM
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+31,67 %
|124 Md
|+9,27 %
|28,87 Md
|-1,97 %
|12,86 Md
|-0,82 %
|10,44 Md
|+16,27 %
|4,32 Md
|+3,86 %
|3,64 Md
|+45,32 %
|3,04 Md
|+29,49 %
|866 M
|+37,20 %
|243 M
|-44,60 %
|194 M
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action PGR
- Actualités Progressive Corporation
- Progressive Corporation : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley