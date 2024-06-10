Action PGR PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Progressive Corporation

Actions

PGR

US7433151039

Compagnies d'assurance immobilière

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:26:27 10/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
209,6 USD -1,40 % Graphique intraday de Progressive Corporation +0,13 % +31,62 %
17:02 PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Morgan Stanley ZM
13:03 PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Dernières actualités sur Progressive Corporation

PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Citigroup neutre sur le dossier ZM
Un initié de Progressive a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 546 585 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Les consommateurs américains d'assurance automobile ont augmenté de 6 % au premier trimestre, selon TransUnion RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières en baisse en fin d'après-midi MT
Progressive classée "Top Pick" par Morgan Stanley pour sa croissance et sa valorisation MT
Progressive dépose une déclaration d'enregistrement de titres mixtes MT
Un initié de Progressive Corp/oh/ a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 525 567 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : BMO Capital à l'achat ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : HSBC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat ZM
Transcript : The Progressive Corporation, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
BID AMERICAS DU MATIN - Un soulagement (presque) généralisé RE
Le National Center for Public Policy Research dépose une déclaration de sollicitation exonérée et demande de voter pour la proposition CI
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Opinion positive de BofA Securities ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Jefferies & Co. ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Piper Sandler persiste à l'achat ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Evercore ISI à l'achat ZM

Profil Société

Progressive Corporation est un groupe d'assurance organisé autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - assurance automobile pour particuliers (77,9% des primes émises nettes). Les primes émises nettes par réseau de distribution se répartissent entre Internet et téléphone (52,3%) et agences (47,7%) ; - assurance voitures et camions d'entreprises (17,3%) ; - assurance immobilier (4,8%). La totalité des primes émises nettes sont réalisés aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Compagnies d'assurance immobilière
Agenda
14/06/2024 - May 2024 Publication évolution de l'activité
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Progressive Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
21
Dernier Cours de Cloture
212,5 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
223,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+5,26 %
Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Assurance automobile

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION Action Progressive Corporation
+31,67 % 124 Md
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED Action PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited
+9,27 % 28,87 Md
TRYG A/S Action Tryg A/S
-1,97 % 12,86 Md
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Action Admiral Group plc
-0,82 % 10,44 Md
QUÁLITAS CONTROLADORA, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V.
+16,27 % 4,32 Md
PORTO SEGURO S.A. Action Porto Seguro S.A.
+3,86 % 3,64 Md
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION Action Mercury General Corporation
+45,32 % 3,04 Md
HAGERTY, INC. Action Hagerty, Inc.
+29,49 % 866 M
THE FIRST INSURANCE CO., LTD. Action The First Insurance Co., Ltd.
+37,20 % 243 M
ROADZEN, INC. Action Roadzen, Inc.
-44,60 % 194 M
Assurance automobile
