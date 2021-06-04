Connexion
    TARA   US74365U1079

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TARA)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 03/06 22:00:01
9.26 USD   -1.49%
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. : HC Wainwright à l'achat

04/06/2021 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 - - -
Résultat net 2021 -57,7 M - -47,7 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -2,23x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 104 M 104 M 85,8 M
Capi. / CA 2021 -
Capi. / CA 2022 -
Nbr Employés 27
Flottant 80,9%
Graphique PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Protara Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Protara Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 41,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 440%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 348%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 246%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jesse Shefferman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blaine T. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luke M. Beshar Chairman
Jacqueline Zummo Chief Scientific Operations Officer & Senior VP
Martín Sebastian Olivo Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-61.75%104
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.34%83 378
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.29.42%66 294
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.66%54 659
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.61%52 364
BIONTECH SE164.12%52 002