  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Proximus SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  17:35 17/10/2022
9.548 EUR   +3.07%
18:03Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
PU
10:03Proximus : signe un partenariat avec Living Tomorrow et devient co-initiateur du nouvel Innovation Campus 2030
PU
13/10Le 13 Octobre : Journée mondiale de la vue
PU
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus

17/10/2022 | 18:03
17 octobre 2022| Communiqué de presse

Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
Informations réglementées et informations privilégiées, publiéesà 18 h

Conformément à l'article 14 de la loi du 2 mai 2007, Proximus publie les notifications de participation qu'elle a reçues de BlackRock Inc relatives aux participations détenues par différentes entités du Groupe BlackRock.

Droits de vote Total y compris instruments financiers assimilés
Seuil
atteint le 		Date
de
notification 		Émetteur Raison
de
notification 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions
10/10/2022 12/10/2022 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 16.525.862 4,89 19.381.651 5,73

Le contenu entier des notifications est disponible sur : Investisseurs > Déclarations de transparence.

Imprimez
Partagez cette nouvelle via

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur PROXIMUS SA
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 5 752 M 5 605 M -
Résultat net 2022 423 M 412 M -
Dette nette 2022 3 102 M 3 023 M -
PER 2022 7,01x
Rendement 2022 13,0%
Capitalisation 2 987 M 2 911 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,06x
VE / CA 2023 1,08x
Nbr Employés 11 500
Flottant 42,0%
Graphique PROXIMUS SA
Durée : Période :
Proximus SA : Graphique analyse technique Proximus SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PROXIMUS SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,26 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,08 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-45.95%2 911
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-29.98%152 786
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.94%136 206
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.00%92 191
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.42%86 424
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-24.92%56 346