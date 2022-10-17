Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus

17 octobre 2022| Communiqué de presse
Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
Informations réglementées et informations privilégiées, publiéesà 18 h
Conformément à l'article 14 de la loi du 2 mai 2007, Proximus publie les notifications de participation qu'elle a reçues de BlackRock Inc relatives aux participations détenues par différentes entités du Groupe BlackRock.
|
|
Droits de vote
|
Total y compris instruments financiers assimilés
|
Seuil
atteint le
|
Date
de
notification
|
Émetteur
|
Raison
de
notification
|
# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction
|
% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions
|
# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction
|
% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions
|
10/10/2022
|
12/10/2022
|
Blackrock Inc.
|
< 5%
|
16.525.862
|
4,89
|
19.381.651
|
5,73
