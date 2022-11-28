Recherche avancée
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  17:35 28/11/2022
10.49 EUR   -1.50%
18:08Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
PU
25/11Proximus : Un parcours d'apprentissage sur mesure pour nos Proximus Graduates
PU
24/11Proximus : Pour la première fois au monde, une connexion en direct de roaming 5G SA a été établie, utilisant le réseau Proximus
PU
Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus

28/11/2022 | 18:08
28 novembre 2022| Communiqué de presse

Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
Informations réglementées et informations privilégiées, publiéesà 18 h

Conformément à l'article 14 de la loi du 2 mai 2007, Proximus publie les notifications de participation qu'elle a reçues de BlackRock Inc relatives aux participations détenues par différentes entités du Groupe BlackRock.

Droits de vote Total y compris instruments financiers assimilés
Seuil
atteint le 		Date
de
notification 		Émetteur Raison
de
notification 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions
22/11/2022 23/11/2022 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 15.224.290 4,50 19.890.618 5,88

Le contenu entier des notifications est disponible sur : Investisseurs > Déclarations de transparence.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 5 790 M 6 020 M -
Résultat net 2022 444 M 462 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 979 M 3 098 M -
PER 2022 7,75x
Rendement 2022 10,6%
Capitalisation 3 435 M 3 572 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,11x
VE / CA 2023 1,13x
Nbr Employés 11 561
Flottant 42,0%
Graphique PROXIMUS SA
Durée : Période :
Proximus SA : Graphique analyse technique Proximus SA | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PROXIMUS SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,88 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-37.89%3 572
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.90%163 877
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.79%141 708
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG21.26%102 189
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.37%96 258
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.16%60 534