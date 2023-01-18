Recherche avancée
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Belgique
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Proximus SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Bruxelles  -  17:39:24 18/01/2023
9.850 EUR   +2.43%
18:11Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
PU
08:35Avis d'analystes du jour : L'Oréal, Capgemini, Technip Energies, Elior, FDJ, ArcelorMittal, Danone, Idorsia...
ZB
16/01Transcript : Proximus PLC - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus

18/01/2023 | 18:11
18 janvier 2023| Communiqué de presse

Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
Informations réglementées et informations privilégiées, publiéesà 18 h

Conformément à l'article 14 de la loi du 2 mai 2007, Proximus publie les notifications de participation qu'elle a reçues de BlackRock Inc relatives aux participations détenues par différentes entités du Groupe BlackRock.

Droits de vote Total y compris instruments financiers assimilés
Seuil
atteint le 		Date
de
notification 		Émetteur Raison
de
notification 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions
13/01/2023 17/01/2023 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 13.697.117 4,05 17.097.227 5,06
12/01/2023 13/01/2023 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 15.295.266 4,52 16.612.554 4,91

Le contenu entier des notifications est disponible sur : Investisseurs > Déclarations de transparence.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 17:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 5 850 M 6 318 M -
Résultat net 2022 436 M 471 M -
Dette nette 2022 3 005 M 3 246 M -
PER 2022 7,15x
Rendement 2022 11,7%
Capitalisation 3 103 M 3 352 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,04x
VE / CA 2023 1,05x
Nbr Employés 11 561
Flottant 42,0%
Tendances analyse technique PROXIMUS SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,62 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,03 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA6.89%3 352
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.24%171 563
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%150 022
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.45%110 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.51%100 544
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY11.55%60 371