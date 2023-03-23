Recherche avancée
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Rapport
23/03/2023
8.568 EUR   -5.20%
18:09Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
PU
08:03Proximus : L'avenir se construit ensemble
PU
21/03Proximus : Edpnet poursuit ses activités comme entité indépendante au sein du Groupe Proximus
PU
Proximus : Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus

23/03/2023 | 18:09
23 mars 2023| Communiqué de presse

Déclaration de transparence relative à la participation dans Proximus
Informations réglementées et informations privilégiées, publiéesà 18 h

Conformément à l'article 14 de la loi du 2 mai 2007, Proximus publie les notifications de participation qu'elle a reçues de BlackRock Inc relatives aux participations détenues par différentes entités du Groupe BlackRock.

Droits de vote Total y compris instruments financiers assimilés
Seuil
atteint le 		Date
de
notification 		Émetteur Raison
de
notification 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions 		# droits de vote
après notification
de la transaction 		% de droits de vote
sur un total de
338 025 135 actions
17/03/2023 20/03/2023 Blackrock Inc. < 5% 13.702.480 4,05 15.409.240 4,56

Le contenu entier des notifications est disponible sur : Investisseurs > Déclarations de transparence.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 17:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 5 862 M 6 324 M -
Résultat net 2022 442 M 477 M -
Dette nette 2022 2 990 M 3 226 M -
PER 2022 6,66x
Rendement 2022 12,5%
Capitalisation 2 914 M 3 144 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,01x
VE / CA 2023 1,01x
Nbr Employés 11 634
Flottant 41,9%
Graphique PROXIMUS SA
Durée : Période :
Proximus SA : Graphique analyse technique Proximus SA | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PROXIMUS SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,04 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,48 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 15,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA0.47%3 144
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.61%172 734
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.30%156 698
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.91%116 913
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.50%104 233
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.13%83 027
