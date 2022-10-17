Recherche avancée
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:00 17/10/2022
95.12 USD   +0.48%
16:01Prudential Financial, Inc. : Citigroup n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
16:01Prudential Financial, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
14/10Prudential Financial, Inc. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
Prudential Financial, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient son opinion neutre

17/10/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 55 558 M - 57 008 M
Résultat net 2022 1 220 M - 1 252 M
Dette nette 2022 11 566 M - 11 868 M
PER 2022 28,3x
Rendement 2022 5,08%
Capitalisation 35 217 M 35 217 M 36 136 M
VE / CA 2022 0,84x
VE / CA 2023 0,89x
Nbr Employés 40 916
Flottant 55,8%
Prudential Financial, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Prudential Financial, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 94,67 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 100,06 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,70%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Lee Schmidt Head-Global Portfolio Management
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-12.54%35 217
AXA-9.41%53 258
METLIFE, INC.4.21%51 941
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.27%37 365
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.87%29 581
PRUDENTIAL PLC-31.57%26 774