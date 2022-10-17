|
Prudential Financial, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|16:01
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Citigroup n'est pas inspiré par ..
|
ZM
|16:01
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintien..
|
ZM
|14/10
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Barclays maintient sa recommanda..
|
ZM
|13/10
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Barclays neutre sur le dossier
|
ZM
|12/10
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities confirme ..
|
ZM
|07/10
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : JPMorgan Chase confirme sa recom..
|
ZM
|06/10
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets confirme sa ..
|
ZM
|28/09
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Opinion positive de Credit Suiss..
|
ZM
|22/09
|Prudential Financial, Inc. : Raymond James à l'achat
|
ZM
|14/09
|IBM va transférer 16 milliards de dollars d'obligations de retraite à Prudential, MetLi..
|
MT
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
55 558 M
-
57 008 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 220 M
-
1 252 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
11 566 M
-
11 868 M
|PER 2022
|28,3x
|Rendement 2022
|5,08%
|
|Capitalisation
|
35 217 M
35 217 M
36 136 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,84x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,89x
|Nbr Employés
|40 916
|Flottant
|55,8%
|
|Graphique PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|94,67 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|100,06 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|5,70%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs