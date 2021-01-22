ETFs positionnés sur PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E... -2.01% 0.14% Monde Actions - Ressources naturelles SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi... 0.77% 0.09% Monde Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 15 Objectif de cours Moyen 6,89 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,68 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,3% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,19% Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,6% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 18.44% 63 458 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.57% 1 854 023 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 12.25% 151 085 TOTAL SE 3.33% 116 448 PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 10.00% 113 685 GAZPROM 2.64% 69 968