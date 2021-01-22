Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANYETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...-2.01%0.14%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...0.77%0.09%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company : Graphique analyse technique Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,89 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,68 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,19%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -32,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY18.44%63 458
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 854 023
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.25%151 085
TOTAL SE3.33%116 448
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED10.00%113 685
GAZPROM2.64%69 968
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ