Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom    GAZ

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM

(GAZ)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROMETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...-5.09%1.25%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-3.87%0.58%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM
Durée : Période :
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom : Graphique analyse technique Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,16 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,95 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 154%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 62,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 12,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM-55.37%46 212
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.68%1 790 902
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-44.50%104 414
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.40%96 200
TOTAL SE-47.52%79 097
GAZPROM-39.55%46 212
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group