Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
9 081 M
8 920 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 725 M
1 694 M
|Dette nette 2022
19 053 M
18 716 M
|PER 2022
|18,4x
|Rendement 2022
|3,43%
|Capitalisation
31 443 M
30 887 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,56x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,39x
|Nbr Employés
|12 684
|Flottant
|92,9%
|Graphique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|62,98 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|73,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|17,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs