    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  21:22 07/07/2022
62.89 USD   -0.14%
21:01PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
29/06Public Service Enterprise Group obtient l'approbation réglementaire pour investir 511 millions de dollars dans les infrastructures du New Jersey
MT
08/06PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat

07/07/2022 | 21:01
Toute l'actualité sur PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 9 081 M - 8 920 M
Résultat net 2022 1 725 M - 1 694 M
Dette nette 2022 19 053 M - 18 716 M
PER 2022 18,4x
Rendement 2022 3,43%
Capitalisation 31 443 M 31 443 M 30 887 M
VE / CA 2022 5,56x
VE / CA 2023 5,39x
Nbr Employés 12 684
Flottant 92,9%
Graphique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 62,98 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
M. Courtney McCormick Vice President-Internal Auditing Services
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-6.25%31 443
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.28%47 098
SEMPRA ENERGY11.12%46 347
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 037
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.04%34 167
ACWA POWER COMPANY75.71%28 747