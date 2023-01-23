Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:32:32 23/01/2023
61.34 USD   +1.50%
19:00Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
18/01Public Service Enterprise Group accepte de vendre 25 % de sa participation dans Ocean Wind 1
MT
17/01Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets toujours à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

23/01/2023 | 19:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
19:00Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Morgan Stan..
ZM
18/01Public Service Enterprise Group accepte de vendre 25 % de sa participation dans Ocean W..
MT
17/01Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : RBC Capital..
ZM
2022Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Morgan Stan..
ZM
2022PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Détachement..
FA
2022Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Opinion pos..
ZM
2022Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Credit Suis..
ZM
2022Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : UBS optimis..
ZM
2022Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier ..
CI
2022Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Morgan Stan..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 9 236 M - 8 523 M
Résultat net 2022 1 358 M - 1 253 M
Dette nette 2022 18 453 M - 17 029 M
PER 2022 44,4x
Rendement 2022 3,57%
Capitalisation 30 152 M 30 152 M 27 824 M
VE / CA 2022 5,26x
VE / CA 2023 5,05x
Nbr Employés 12 684
Flottant 92,9%
Graphique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Durée : Période :
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 60,43 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 66,41 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,90%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ralph A. LaRossa Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Chief Information & Digital Officer
M. Courtney McCormick Vice President-Internal Auditing Services
David Lilley Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-1.37%30 152
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.46%106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY2.23%49 662
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 579
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.77%47 110
ENGIE-6.47%32 871