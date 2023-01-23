|
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
9 236 M
8 523 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 358 M
1 253 M
|Dette nette 2022
18 453 M
17 029 M
|PER 2022
|44,4x
|Rendement 2022
|3,57%
|Capitalisation
30 152 M
30 152 M
27 824 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,26x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,05x
|Nbr Employés
|12 684
|Flottant
|92,9%
Tendances analyse technique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|60,43 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|66,41 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|9,90%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs