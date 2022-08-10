|
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : UBS toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
9 292 M
9 085 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 377 M
1 346 M
|Dette nette 2022
17 852 M
17 454 M
|PER 2022
|20,4x
|Rendement 2022
|3,27%
|Capitalisation
32 940 M
32 940 M
32 205 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,47x
|VE / CA 2023
|5,39x
|Nbr Employés
|12 684
|Flottant
|92,9%
|Graphique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|66,03 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|73,37 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|11,1%
