Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:13 10/08/2022
66.31 USD   +0.42%
03/08PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
02/08VENTE D'INITIÉS : Public Service Enterprise Group
MT
02/08Public Service Enterprise Group affiche un BPA ajusté plus faible au 2e trimestre, un revenu plus élevé ; maintient les prévisions de BPA ajusté pour 2022
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : UBS toujours positif

10/08/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
03/08PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC : Wells Fargo Securities optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
02/08VENTE D'INITIÉS : Public Service Enterprise Group
MT
02/08Public Service Enterprise Group affiche un BPA ajusté plus faible au 2e trimestre, un r..
MT
02/08Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated fournit des prévisions de bénéfices pour l..
CI
02/08Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième tri..
CI
19/07Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier ..
CI
19/07Public Service Electric Gas Co nomme David L. Johnson au poste de directeur de la clien..
CI
18/07PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC : Barclays conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
12/07PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC : Mizuho Securities à l'achat
ZM
07/07PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 9 292 M - 9 085 M
Résultat net 2022 1 377 M - 1 346 M
Dette nette 2022 17 852 M - 17 454 M
PER 2022 20,4x
Rendement 2022 3,27%
Capitalisation 32 940 M 32 940 M 32 205 M
VE / CA 2022 5,47x
VE / CA 2023 5,39x
Nbr Employés 12 684
Flottant 92,9%
Graphique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Durée : Période :
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 66,03 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 73,37 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
M. Courtney McCormick Vice President-Internal Auditing Services
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-1.05%32 940
SEMPRA ENERGY22.88%51 091
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.75%50 842
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%45 469
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 569
ACWA POWER COMPANY105.24%33 523