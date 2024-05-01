Action PEG PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Actions

PEG

US7445731067

Services multiples aux collectivités

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:46:03 01/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
68,76 USD -0,47 % Graphique intraday de Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. +2,70 % +12,91 %
16:08 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : BMO Capital conserve son opinion neutre
14:26 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Guggenheim à l'achat

Dernières actualités sur Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif
Transcript : Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
Public Service Enterprise : baisse du bénéfice d'exploitation non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires d'exploitation au 1er trimestre ; réaffirmation des perspectives de BPA non GAAP pour 2024 MT
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : JPMorgan Chase favorable sur le dossier
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Opinion positive de Barclays
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse jeudi en fin d'après-midi MT
L'unité Public Service Enterprise demande des renouvellements de licence de 20 ans pour trois centrales nucléaires MT
Le S&P 500 affiche une légère hausse hebdomadaire pour conclure le plus fort trimestre de l'indice depuis 2019, alors que le PIB du quatrième trimestre dépasse les prévisions. MT
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : RBC Capital Markets persiste à l'achat
Transcript : Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 26, 2024
Public Service Enterprise dépasse les estimations de bénéfices pour le quatrième trimestre grâce à la réduction des dépenses d'exploitation RE
Public Service Enterprise : baisse du bénéfice d'exploitation non GAAP du 4ème trimestre et du chiffre d'affaires d'exploitation ; publication des perspectives du BPA non GAAP pour 2024 MT
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated nomme Ricardo G. Pérez membre du Comité de gouvernance, de nomination et de développement durable et du Comité des opérations industrielles CI
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated élit Ricardo (Ric) G. Pérez au conseil d'administration CI
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Guggenheim passe à neutre sur le dossier

Profil Société

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. est une société holding organisée autour de 6 pôles d'activités : - distribution d'électricité (31,8% du CA) ; - production et vente d'électricité (23,5%) ; - distribution de gaz naturel (18,1%) ; - transmission d'électricité (15,6%) ; - vente en gros de gaz naturel (1,8%) ; - autres (9,2%).
Secteur
Services multiples aux collectivités
Agenda
07/06/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
69,08 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
68,38 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,01 %
