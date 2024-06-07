Action PEG PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Actions

PEG

US7445731067

Services multiples aux collectivités

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 07/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
72,88 USD -1,30 % Graphique intraday de Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. -3,80 % +19,18 %
21:00 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Opinion positive de JPMorgan Chase ZM
28/05 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Dernières actualités sur Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Opinion positive de JPMorgan Chase ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Mizuho Securities est neutre ZM
ETF de la semaine : Les “utilities” ont un rôle dans l’émergence de l’IA Our Logo
Southern nomme un nouveau PDG pour son unité nucléaire RE
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Argus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Goldman Sachs à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : UBS est neutre ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : BMO Capital maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : BMO Capital conserve son opinion neutre ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Guggenheim à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM
Transcript : Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
Public Service Enterprise : baisse du bénéfice d'exploitation non GAAP et du chiffre d'affaires d'exploitation au 1er trimestre ; réaffirmation des perspectives de BPA non GAAP pour 2024 MT
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : JPMorgan Chase favorable sur le dossier ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Opinion positive de Barclays ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en baisse jeudi en fin d'après-midi MT
L'unité Public Service Enterprise demande des renouvellements de licence de 20 ans pour trois centrales nucléaires MT
Le S&P 500 affiche une légère hausse hebdomadaire pour conclure le plus fort trimestre de l'indice depuis 2019, alors que le PIB du quatrième trimestre dépasse les prévisions. MT
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Morgan Stanley réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities toujours positif ZM

Graphique Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Profil Société

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. est une société holding organisée autour de 6 pôles d'activités : - distribution d'électricité (31,8% du CA) ; - production et vente d'électricité (23,5%) ; - distribution de gaz naturel (18,1%) ; - transmission d'électricité (15,6%) ; - vente en gros de gaz naturel (1,8%) ; - autres (9,2%).
Agenda
07/06/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
74,44 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
72,47 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-2,65 %
Révisions de BNA

Secteur Services multiples aux collectivités

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Action Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+19,18 % 37,08 Md
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Action Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-24,57 % 80,2 Md
ACWA POWER COMPANY Action ACWA Power Company
+49,01 % 74,65 Md
E.D.F. Action E.D.F.
-.--% 51,55 Md
SEMPRA Action Sempra
+0,80 % 48,09 Md
NATIONAL GRID PLC Action National Grid plc
-17,84 % 41,11 Md
EON SE Action EON SE
+1,48 % 35,72 Md
RWE AG Action RWE AG
-17,00 % 28,22 Md
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Action Veolia Environnement
+8,33 % 24,54 Md
UNIPER SE Action Uniper SE
-9,97 % 23,23 Md
