Pure Storage, Inc. se concentre sur la fourniture de produits et de services de stockage de données révolutionnaires. Les produits et services d'abonnement de la société prennent en charge une gamme de données structurées et non structurées, à l'échelle et pour toute charge de travail de données dans des environnements hybrides et de cloud public et comprennent la production, le test et le développement, l'analyse, la reprise après sinistre (DR), et la sauvegarde et la récupération. Ses produits et services d'abonnement comprennent FlashArray Platform, Cloud Block Store, FlashBlade Platform, Evergreen Subscription, Evergreen//Flex, Evergreen//One, Pure Fusion, Portworx by Pure Storage et Portworx Data Services (PDS). Elle vend ses produits et ses services d'abonnement par l'intermédiaire d'une force de vente directe et de ses partenaires de distribution. Elle vend également ses produits à des fournisseurs de services qui les déploient et offrent à leurs clients des services de stockage en nuage. FlashArray Platform propose des solutions de stockage en mode bloc, destinées aux bases de données, aux applications, aux machines virtuelles et à d'autres charges de travail traditionnelles.

Secteur Matériel informatique