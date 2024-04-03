PVH Corp. est une entreprise mondiale de l'habillement dont le portefeuille de marques comprend TOMMY HILFIGER, Calvin Klein, Warner's, Olga et True&Co, qui lui appartiennent, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW et Geoffrey Beene, pour lesquelles la société octroie des licences pour certaines catégories de produits, ainsi que d'autres marques sous licence. La société conçoit et commercialise des vêtements de sport de marque (vêtements décontractés), des vêtements en jean, des vêtements performants, des vêtements intimes, des sous-vêtements, des maillots de bain, des chemises habillées, des vêtements pour le cou, des sacs à main, des accessoires, des chaussures et d'autres produits connexes, et concède des licences sur les marques qu'elle possède à l'échelle mondiale pour toute une série de catégories de produits. La société gère ses activités par l'intermédiaire de ses divisions opérationnelles, à savoir Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International et Heritage Brands Wholesale. La division Tommy Hilfiger North America comprend les activités de vente en gros, de vente au détail et de concession de licences de Tommy Hilfiger aux États-Unis, au Canada et au Mexique.

Secteur Habillement et accessoires