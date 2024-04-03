Action PVH PVH CORP.
PVH Corp.

Actions

PVH

US6936561009

Habillement et accessoires

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 02/04/2024 		Pré-ouverture 14:43:10
108,7 USD -22,22 % Graphique intraday de PVH Corp. 107,8 -0,86 %
14:04 PVH CORP. : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre ZM
14:03 PVH CORP. : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre ZM

Dernières actualités sur PVH Corp.

PVH CORP. : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre ZM
PVH CORP. : Morgan Stanley est neutre sur le titre ZM
PVH CORP. : Wedbush est neutre sur le titre ZM
PVH CORP. : Telsey Advisory Group maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
PVH CORP. : Evercore ISI toujours à l'achat ZM
PVH dépose une déclaration d'enregistrement mixte MT
Point marchés-Wall Street en baisse, plombée par Tesla et des doutes sur les taux RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation chutent en fin d'après-midi MT
PVH CORP. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
Les indices chutent, Tesla chute et le timing de la baisse des taux d'intérêt est remis en question RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation reculent mardi après-midi MT
Les actions de PVH chutent après que la société ait prévu une baisse de son chiffre d'affaires au premier trimestre et en 2024 MT
Point marchés-L'Europe finit en repli sur fond de doutes sur une baisse des taux US RE
PVH CORP. : JPMorgan Chase à l'achat ZM
Les principales nouvelles de la mi-journée : Les livraisons de Tesla déçoivent Wall Street ; Rivian réaffirme ses prévisions de production ; T. Rowe Price et BlackRock soutiennent les administrateurs de Disney dans la bataille des procurations ; Les valeurs de la santé chutent sur les nouvelles de paiement Medicare Advantage ; L'action PVH s'effondre sur les prévisions de ventes ; BlackRock, State Street, et Vanguard dans le collimateur de la FDIC ; SLB achète CHX ; Le Département du travail américain final MT
Wall Street dérape alors que les rendements grimpent grâce à des données solides RE
Wall Street ouvre en baisse, crispée par la remontée des taux AW
PVH CORP. : Wells Fargo Securities persiste à l'achat ZM
Wall Street ouvre en baisse avec le secteur de la santé et Tesla RE
GE Aerospace, PVH, Tesla... Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Transcript : PVH Corp., Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 02, 2024
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont stables avant la cloche mardi MT
PVH : des prévisions annuelles revues à la baisse AO
Les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions ont baissé avant la cloche mardi, les traders se concentrant sur les données économiques à venir. MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Consommation MT

Graphique PVH Corp.

Graphique PVH Corp.
Profil Société

PVH Corp. est une entreprise mondiale de l'habillement dont le portefeuille de marques comprend TOMMY HILFIGER, Calvin Klein, Warner's, Olga et True&Co, qui lui appartiennent, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW et Geoffrey Beene, pour lesquelles la société octroie des licences pour certaines catégories de produits, ainsi que d'autres marques sous licence. La société conçoit et commercialise des vêtements de sport de marque (vêtements décontractés), des vêtements en jean, des vêtements performants, des vêtements intimes, des sous-vêtements, des maillots de bain, des chemises habillées, des vêtements pour le cou, des sacs à main, des accessoires, des chaussures et d'autres produits connexes, et concède des licences sur les marques qu'elle possède à l'échelle mondiale pour toute une série de catégories de produits. La société gère ses activités par l'intermédiaire de ses divisions opérationnelles, à savoir Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International et Heritage Brands Wholesale. La division Tommy Hilfiger North America comprend les activités de vente en gros, de vente au détail et de concession de licences de Tommy Hilfiger aux États-Unis, au Canada et au Mexique.
Secteur
Habillement et accessoires
Agenda
29/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour PVH Corp.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
17
Dernier Cours de Cloture
108,7 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
134,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+23,58 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Habillement et accessoires - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
PVH CORP. Action PVH Corp.
-11,01 % 6,48 Md
LVMH Action LVMH
+11,75 % 442 Md
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE Action Christian Dior SE
+8,27 % 149 Md
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. Action lululemon athletica Inc.
-26,06 % 47,64 Md
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION Action Ralph Lauren Corporation
+22,18 % 11,26 Md
LEVI STRAUSS & CO. Action Levi Strauss & Co.
+13,30 % 7,46 Md
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED Action Li Ning Company Limited
0,00 % 7,06 Md
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. Action Gildan Activewear Inc.
+13,24 % 6,16 Md
VF CORPORATION Action VF Corporation
-24,04 % 5,55 Md
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A. Action Samsonite International S.A.
+14,17 % 5,46 Md
Habillement et accessoires - Autres
