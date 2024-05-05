Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co. (Q.P.S.C)
Actions
QCFS
QA0006929796
Développement et opérations immobilières
|
Cours en clôture
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|3 QAR
|0,00 %
|+3,09 %
|+3,45 %
|05/05
|Transcript : Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co. (Q.P.S.C), Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 05, 2024
|29/04
|Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co. (Q.P.S.C) annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024
|CI
Cet article est réservé aux abonnés
Déjà abonné ?Se connecter
Pas encore abonné ?S'abonner
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+3,45 %
|51,76 M
|+40,41 %
|29,66 Md
|-11,60 %
|27,69 Md
|+7,86 %
|27,57 Md
|+20,90 %
|26,07 Md
|+49,25 %
|24,02 Md
|+13,23 %
|21,83 Md
|-1,52 %
|18,77 Md
|+28,90 %
|16,76 Md
|-13,27 %
|15,28 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action QCFS
- Actualités Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co. (Q.P.S.C)
- Transcript : Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co. (Q.P.S.C), Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 05, 2024