Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co QPSC est une société publique basée au Qatar, engagée dans le domaine des arts et des divertissements culturels. La société opère dans deux secteurs, à savoir la diffusion de films et l'investissement. La société est impliquée dans l'importation et la distribution de films de cinéma, la vente et la location de films enregistrés sur disques compacts (CD), la gestion de cinémas et de théâtres. Elle produit et distribue également diverses publicités commerciales et investit dans des actions cotées en bourse et dans l'immobilier. La société possède cinq cinémas indépendants, à savoir Aspire Ladies Cinema, Gulf / Doha Cinema, Landmark Cinema, Royal Plaza Cinema et The Mall Cinema.

Secteur Développement et opérations immobilières