  Quadient S.A.
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Quadient S.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Rapport
20/03/2023
15.78 EUR   +0.83%
15:05Quadient : Invitation to the FY 2022 Results conference call
GL
15/03Quadient accélère la croissance de ses solutions cloud dans le secteur public avec plus de vingt nouveaux contrats signés en 2022
GL
13/03La société française Quadient remporte une commande pour la fourniture de casiers intelligents à Ferguson
MT
Quadient: Invitation to the FY 2022 Results conference call

Quadient: Invitation to the FY 2022 Results conference call

20/03/2023 | 15:05
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) will release its 2022 full-year results on Monday, 27th March 2023 after the close of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer, and Laurent du Passage, Chief Financial Officer, will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss the Group’s performance at 6:00pm CET (5:00pm GMT) on the same day. The presentation will be conducted in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Monday, 27th March 2023

6:00pm (CET), 5:00pm (GMT)

CONFERENCE CALL

Please connect 10 minutes before the start of the live event by using the following dial-in numbers:

  • France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66;
  • United States: +1 786 697 3501;
  • United Kingdom (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 33 0551 0200.

Password: QUADIENT

WEBCAST

The live webcast and the presentation slides will be accessible online on the Group’s Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en-US) and through the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/quadienten/20230327_1/

REPLAY

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Group’s Investor Relations website for 12 months.

Pièce jointe


Données financières
CA 2023 1 084 M 1 155 M -
Résultat net 2023 78,3 M 83,5 M -
Dette nette 2023 689 M 734 M -
PER 2023 6,65x
Rendement 2023 3,33%
Capitalisation 535 M 571 M -
VE / CA 2023 1,13x
VE / CA 2024 1,01x
Nbr Employés 4 828
Flottant 98,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Geoffrey Godet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Marie Philippe Du Passage Chief Financial Officer
Didier R. Lamouche Non-Executive Chairman
Thierry Le Jaoudour Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Benoit Berson Chief Operating Officer-France & Benelux
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.13.65%571
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.2.07%27 856
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.3.48%13 506
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-3.09%7 067
OTSUKA CORPORATION11.67%6 657
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.15.37%6 467