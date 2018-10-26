Connexion
QUADIENT S.A.

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur QUADIENT S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.96%0.17%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-2.41%0.10%MondeActions



Décryptage
Trois valeurs moyennes très décotées
Graphique QUADIENT S.A.
Durée : Période :
Quadient S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Quadient S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,03 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 145%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 74,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 31,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.-48.89%447
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.74%18 798
CANON INC.-41.24%17 324
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-36.07%5 211
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-23.60%4 256
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-24.11%4 101
