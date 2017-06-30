Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Qualys, Inc.    QLYS

QUALYS, INC.

(QLYS)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 04/09 22:00:00
100.27 USD   -2.04%
17/08QUALYS, INC. : La configuration est positive
05/08QUALYS, INC. : publication des résultats semestriels
03/08CYBERSÉCURITÉ : 10 champions de la croissance sur le Nasdaq
ETFs positionnés sur QUALYS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...-1.39%0.57%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-1.37%0.55%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-1.97%0.47%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-1.95%0.40%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...-1.25%0.26%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-1.31%0.22%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.61%0.20%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD-1.33%0.07%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-1.16%0.04%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 103,40 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 100,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,12%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -29,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
QUALYS, INC.20.27%4 017
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.70.12%241 159
DYNATRACE, INC.64.98%11 732
CLOUDFLARE, INC.112.37%11 076
ANAPLAN, INC.12.00%8 072
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD28.55%5 799
