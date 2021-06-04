|
Quanterix Corporation : Goldman Sachs est désormais vendeur
Données financières
|CA 2021
100 M
82,7 M
|Résultat net 2021
-45,2 M
-37,4 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
182 M
151 M
|PER 2021
|-42,3x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 946 M
1 946 M
1 607 M
|VE / CA 2021
|17,6x
|VE / CA 2022
|14,1x
|Nbr Employés
|314
|Flottant
|93,0%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
77,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
53,56 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
71,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
43,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-1,05%
