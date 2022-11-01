|
QuantumScape Corporation : Goldman Sachs est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
-
-
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
-428 M
-
-433 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
154 M
-
155 M
|PER 2022
|-8,49x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 632 M
3 632 M
3 673 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-
|VE / CA 2023
|2 923x
|Nbr Employés
|570
|Flottant
|58,3%
|
|Graphique QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|8,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|12,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|44,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs