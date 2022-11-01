QuantumScape Corporation : Goldman Sachs est neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2022 - - - Résultat net 2022 -428 M - -433 M Tréso. nette 2022 154 M - 155 M PER 2022 -8,49x Rendement 2022 - Capitalisation 3 632 M 3 632 M 3 673 M VE / CA 2022 - VE / CA 2023 2 923x Nbr Employés 570 Flottant 58,3% Graphique QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 10 Dernier Cours de Clôture 8,33 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 12,00 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Jagdeep Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hettrich Chief Financial Officer Timothy Holme Chief Technology Officer Frank Blome Independent Director Bradley W. Buss Lead Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION -62.46% 3 632 DENSO CORPORATION -22.45% 37 508 CUMMINS INC. 12.09% 34 474 GENUINE PARTS COMPANY 26.86% 25 107 APTIV PLC -44.79% 24 674 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -25.82% 16 087