    RFG   IT0005466963

RACING FORCE S.P.A.

(RFG)
  Rapport
Temps réel Borsa Italiana  -  12:26:09 08/06/2023
5.880 EUR   -1.34%
Racing Force S.p.a. : Racing Force Group is partner of the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA WEC

08/06/2023 | 15:55
The OMP brand supplies safety equipment for the on-track staff


Racing Force Group is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year partnership agreement with Société Sportive Professionelle de L'Automobile-Club de l'Ouest (SSP ACO) and the Le Mans Endurance Management company (LMEM) for the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the feeder championship European Le Mans Series.

OMP, a brand of Racing Force Group, is supplying ACO and LMEM safety equipment, such as the fireproof racewear, for marshals, safety car drivers, medical team members, TV production and communication staff, and security operators.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the headline event on the FIA WEC calendar, regarded as the greatest endurance race and one of the greatest motorsport spectacles on a worldwide scale. This year's edition, scheduled for 10-11 June, has a special taste as it marks the centenary of the event. For this occasion, Racing Force Group has a dedicated space in the paddock, providing on-track technical support for OMP racewear items and Bell Racing helmets to partners and customers in action during the weekend.

The FIA WEC represents the world's premier international sportscar championship, and its eleventh iteration already featured the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the 6 Hours of Portimão and the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The series is enjoying a huge global audience and media coverage boost, as the new Hypercar top category has already attracted seven manufacturers, with more set to join the grid in the near future.

The European Le Mans Series is the training ground for drivers and teams for the FIA WEC, seeing prototype and GT cars battle on six famed European tracks: following the opening round, the 4 Hours of Barcelona, the 2023 season will continue with the 4 Hours of Le Castellet on 16th of July.

Under the new partnership agreement, furthermore, Racing Force Group safety equipment is being adopted for all the other SSP ACO sanctioned events, such as the 24 Heures Moto which took place on 15-16 April and the Le Mans Classic scheduled from 29th of June to 2nd of July.
Luigi Rossi, Senior Marketing Manager of Racing Force Group, commented: "We are thrilled to have signed this partnership with L'Automobile-Club de l'Ouest and Le Mans Endurance Management to supply our racewear for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the European Le Mans Series and all the ACO sanctioned-events. Our excitement is even greater considering the huge fans' interest towards the Hypercar category and the Century landmark the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is going to be a real must-see. We are deploying all our experience to provide the ACO and LMEM personnel the OMP best-in-class products for their duties between track, pit-lane, and paddock".


Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : x2prYJqYlW+Vy51ylJlompVpZ5qVkpaalmWel2aZYp7GnJplyZyXZ5jIZnFhmGpv
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/80359-230608-eng-racing-force-group-partnership-with-fia-wec-and-24h-le-mans.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2023 ActusNews
Données financières
CA 2023 64,5 M 69,1 M -
Résultat net 2023 7,05 M 7,55 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 0,55 M 0,59 M -
PER 2023 21,3x
Rendement 2023 1,68%
Capitalisation 153 M 164 M -
VE / CA 2023 2,37x
VE / CA 2024 2,14x
Nbr Employés 510
Flottant 24,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Piero Paolo Delprato Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Alexandre Cohen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Ferroggiaro Group Chief Financial Officer
Andy Mellor Group Chief technology Officer
Alexandros Haristos Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RACING FORCE S.P.A.8.36%164
ASICS CORPORATION32.74%5 065
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.-0.81%3 616
FLUIDRA, S.A.19.08%3 449
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.19.08%3 406
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.2.02%2 870
